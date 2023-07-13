How to watch UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Holly Holm (right) will face off against Mayra Bueno Silva in the Octagon this Saturday. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost time for another UFC Fight Night. This time around, for UFC Vegas 77, bantamweights Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva will face off in the Octagon. This Saturday's Fight Night also features a middleweight bout between Albert Duraev and Junyong Park, a heavyweight match with Walt Harris and Josh Parisian a featherweight fight between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler and more action inside the UFC Apex. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC: Holm vs. Bueno Silva, know this: UFC Vegas 77 will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch Saturday's Fight Night, including start times, Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight card details, how to stream the UFC Vegas 77 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Vegas 77 without cable:

Most affordable way to stream UFC ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Get live ESPN and stream ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Prelims time: 7 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ UFC Vegas 77 will be available to stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ESPN and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For watching UFC fights, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility), ESPN and even a subscription to ESPN+. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Vegas for Fight Night this Saturday, July 15.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Vegas 77 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

• Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

• Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

• Women's featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

• Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

• Featherweight: Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

• Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

• Flyweight: Jafael Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

• Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

• Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

• Lightweight: Alexander Munoz vs. Carl Deaton

• Women's bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

