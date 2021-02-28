UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Hunter Brownstein
·3 min read
Ciryl Gane punches Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20
The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night.

UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes.

Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense.

With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week.

Ciryl Gane kicks Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20
UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov

Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event.

Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round.

Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes.

Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender.

Magomed Ankalaev punches Nikita Krylov at UFC Vegas 20
UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera

Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015.

The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg.

While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output.

At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory.

Pedro Munhoz punches Jimmie Rivera at UFC Vegas 20
TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up

UFC Vegas 20 results

UFC Vegas 20 Main Card

  • Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)

  • Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLED

  • Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 20 Prelims

  • Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLED

  • Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

  • Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3

  • Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Who should Ciryl Gane fight next after main event win? | UFC Fight Night 186 matchmaker

    What’s next Ciryl Gane after his decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 186? MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn plays matchmaker in this edition of “Mick Maynard’s Shoes.”

  • UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

    Don't miss Jim "Gries" Grieshaber and Jeff Cain breaking down UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane, as these heavyweight contenders square off at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It's MMAWeekly's UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show! Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will battle it out in the heavyweight main event, looking to keep their names etched at the top of the list when it comes to the UFC heavyweight title picture. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev. TRENDING > UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled More > UFC Vegas 20 face-offs! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik reflects on ‘worst performance ever’ in UFC Fight Night 186 loss

    Jairzinho Rozenstruik is not happy with his losing effort against Ciryl Gane in UFC Fight Night 186 headliner.

  • Ciryl Gane outpoints Jairzinho Rozenstruik in lackluster heavyweight showdown

    If there was a crowd, boos would have filled the venue.

  • Video: UFC 259 ‘Countdown’ for Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

    Did you miss the debut of UFC 259 "Countdown" or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

