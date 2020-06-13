UFC Vegas 2 live blog: Jessica Eye faces Cynthia Calvillo in main event
Jessica Eye (15-7, 3 KOs) failed to make weight Friday for her matchup vs. Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) and must forfeit 25 percent of her purse for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Eye outpointed Viviane Araújo for a unanimous decision win in her last fight at UFC 245 in December, a fight for which she also failed to make weight. Calvillo is coming off a majority draw vs. Marina Rodriguez in December and — you guessed it — also failed to make weight for the fight.
Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow our live blog below.
UFC Vegas 2 - Main card (LIVE now ESPN/ESPN+)
Catchweight (126.25), Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Catchweight (190.5), Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori
Lightweight, Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar
Andre Fili def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x 2)
Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)
Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:42 of R1
UFC Vegas 2 - Prelims card full results
Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-25)
Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany via TKO (knees and punches) at 0:22 of R1
Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO at 0:32 of R1
Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy via TKO (punches) at 0:59 of R1
UFC Vegas 2 live blog
More from Yahoo Sports: