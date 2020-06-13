UFC Vegas 2 live blog: Jessica Eye faces Cynthia Calvillo in main event

Jessica Eye (15-7, 3 KOs) failed to make weight Friday for her matchup vs. Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) and must forfeit 25 percent of her purse for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Eye outpointed Viviane Araújo for a unanimous decision win in her last fight at UFC 245 in December, a fight for which she also failed to make weight. Calvillo is coming off a majority draw vs. Marina Rodriguez in December and — you guessed it — also failed to make weight for the fight.

Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow our live blog below.

UFC Vegas 2 - Main card (LIVE now ESPN/ESPN+)

Catchweight (126.25), Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Catchweight (190.5), Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Lightweight, Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

Andre Fili def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x 2)

Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:42 of R1

UFC Vegas 2 - Prelims card full results

Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-25)

Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany via TKO (knees and punches) at 0:22 of R1

Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO at 0:32 of R1

Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy via TKO (punches) at 0:59 of R1

UFC Vegas 2 live blog

