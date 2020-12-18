UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal set following weigh-ins; all fighters make weight

Stephen Thompson UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in

The UFC's final event of 2020 is official following Friday's UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The vast majority of the fighters on the paired down 12-bout card stepped on the scale within the first 30 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window.

UFC Vegas 17 headliners Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal both weighed in during that early onslaught of fighters to the scale, Thompson weighing 170 pounds and Neal 171 pounds, making their five-round bout official.

Thompson and Neal moved into the main event after the original headliner between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev was nixed because of COVID-19.

A featherweight bout between former longtime champion Jose Aldo and rising contender Marlon Vera was elevated to co-main event status. Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis squares off with Alex Moreno in the featured UFC Vegas 17 preliminary bout.

None of the fighters on the card had trouble making weight.

Though his middleweight bout with Karl Roberson was canceled after Roberson withdrew, Dalcha Lungiambula still weighed in at 185.5 pounds.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event : Stephen Thompson (170) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Co-Main Event : Jose Aldo (136) vs Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs Khaos Williams (169.5)

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs Rob Font (136)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs Taila Santos (126)

Marcin Tybura (255) vs Greg Hardy (266)

UFC Vegas 17 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Pettis (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Deron Winn (194.5) vs Antonio Arroyo (194) -- 195 lbs. catchweight bout

Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs Jamie Pickett (184.5)

Jimmy Flick (125) vs Cody Durden (126)

Christos Giagos (159.5) vs Carlton Minus (159) -- 160 lbs. catchweight bout

UFC Vegas 17 Weigh-Ins: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

UFC Vegas 17 Weigh-Ins: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

