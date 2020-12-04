UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: Hermansson vs. Vettori official, but Saint Preux misses weight

UFC Vegas 16 Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori weigh-in

Like the entirety of 2020, there was no shortage of bumps along the way, but UFC Vegas 16 became official following Friday's weigh-in.

The vast majority of fighters weighed in within the first 20 minutes of so of the two-hour weigh-in window. Main eventers Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori wasted little time as they hit the scale at 185.5 and 186 pounds respectively.

The UFC Vegas 16 middleweight main event was a last-minute match-up after Hermansson's original opponent, Kevin Holland, was removed from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19 just days ago.

Vettori had been slated to face Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. With Holland out, however, he agreed to a basic swap of opponents. Vettori now faces Hermansson on Saturday, while Holland, pending medical clearance, will face Jacare at UFC 256.

Ovince Saint Preux misses weight for the first time

Ovince Saint Preux was quick to the scale on Friday, which is usually an indicator that everything is going well, but that wasn't the case for him.

For the first time in his nearly eight-year UFC tenure, Saint Preux failed to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 207.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 16 light heavyweight co-main event bout opposite Jamahal Hill.

Shortly after the weigh-in, UFC officials confirmed that the Saint Preux vs. Hill bout would still move forward. Saint Preux will forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Hill.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 16 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Main Event: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Co-Main Event: Ovince Saint Preux (207.5)* vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs Justin Jaynes (156)

Montana De La Rosa (125.75) vs Taila Santos (125.5)

Roman Dolidze (205) vs John Allan (205)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145.5)

UFC Vegas 16 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Louis Smolka (134.5) vs Jose Quinonez (135)

Matt Wiman (155.5) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs Cody Durden (125.5)

Ilia Topuria (145) vs Damon Jackson (145)

Gian Villante (243) vs Jake Collier (264.5)

*Saint Preux missed weight

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori full weigh-in video

