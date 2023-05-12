UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Breaking news:

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 223: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+360) vs. Jailton Almeida (-500)

  • Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (-105) vs. Johnny Walker (-115)

  • Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (-300) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+240)

  • Welterweight: Tim Means (+180) vs. Alex Morono (-225)

Prelims - 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Matt Brown (+185) vs. Court McGee (-225)

  • Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-400) vs. Chase Sherman (+310)

  • Bantamweight: Cody Stamann (-165) vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade (+135)

  • Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+325)

  • Lightweight: Natan Levy (-250) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+200)

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (-190) vs. Mandy Böhm (+155)

  • Welterweight: Bryan Battle (+110) vs. Gabriel Green (-135)

  • Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark (-105) vs. Tainara Lisboa (-115)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 21: Jailton Almeida of Brazil reacts after his victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jailton Almeida will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night 223. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

  • Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

  • Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

  • Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

  • Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

  • Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

  • Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

  • Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

  • Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

  • Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

  • Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

  • Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

  • Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate

  • Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

  • Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

  • Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

  • Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin

  • Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

  • Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze

  • Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

  • Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

  • Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

  • Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

  • Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

  • Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

  • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

  • Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

  • Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

  • Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

  • Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

  • Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

  • Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

  • Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

  • Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

  • Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

  • Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

  • Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

  • Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

  • Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

  • Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

  • Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas

  • Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)

  • Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

  • Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

  • Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

  • Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

  • Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

  • Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

  • Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

  • Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD