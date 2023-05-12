UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 223: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+360) vs. Jailton Almeida (-500)

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (-105) vs. Johnny Walker (-115)

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (-300) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+240)

Welterweight: Tim Means (+180) vs. Alex Morono (-225)

Prelims - 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Matt Brown (+185) vs. Court McGee (-225)

Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-400) vs. Chase Sherman (+310)

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann (-165) vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade (+135)

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+325)

Lightweight: Natan Levy (-250) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+200)

Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (-190) vs. Mandy Böhm (+155)

Welterweight: Bryan Battle (+110) vs. Gabriel Green (-135)

Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark (-105) vs. Tainara Lisboa (-115)

Jailton Almeida will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night 223. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo

Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin

Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze

Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)

Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD