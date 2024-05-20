UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev, the UFC lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, puts his belt on the line June 1 at UFC 302 in New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (-500) vs. Dustin Poirier (+375)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-210) vs. Paulo Costa (+165)

• Middleweight: Kevi Holland (-250) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+200)

• Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida (-300) vs. Alexandr Romanov (+240)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-160) vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (+135)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida (+110) vs. Roman Kopylov (-135)

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson (-300 vs. Joe Solecki (+260)

• Welterweight: Phil Rowe (+135) vs. Jake Matthews (-165)

• Welterweight: Niko Price (+210) vs. Alex Morono (-275)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Mickey Gall (+220) vs. Bassil Hafez (-275)

• Women's bantamweight: Ailin Perez (-275) vs. Joselyn Edwards (+201)

• Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+170) vs. Andre Lima (-210)

UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET)

• Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

• Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

• Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano

• Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein

• Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

Prelims (Start time 5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

• Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

• Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Daniel Marcos

• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

• Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reece

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

• Women's strawweight: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar

UFC Vegas: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

• Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

• Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa

• Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

• Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

• Welterweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

• Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Conor McGregor (-115) vs. Michael Chandler (-105)

• Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

• Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

UFC Abu Dhabi

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 305

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 - RAC Arena (AUS) in Perth, Australia

UFC 306

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 308

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates