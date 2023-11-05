UFC Sao Paulo video: Vitor Petrino one-hit quits Modestas Bukauskas for brutal KO win

Vitor Petrino has a knack for the knockout and he displayed that once again Saturday in his native Brazil.

In a light heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night 231 prelims, Petrino (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) one-punched former Cage Warriors champion Modestas Bukauskas (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) to win by knockout at 1:03 of Round 2. The event took place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo.

A left hook was the finishing blow and no follow-up shots were needed or attempted, as referee Marc Goddard swiftly waived off the fight.

With the win, Petrino remains undefeated and wins by knockout for the first time in the UFC. Bukauskas loses for the first time since he re-signed with the promotion in February. The loss snaps a four-fight winning streak.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 231 results include:

Vitor Petrino def. Modestas Bukauskas via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:03

Angela Hill def. Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Eduarda Moura def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:14

Marc Diakiese def. Kaue Fernandes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

