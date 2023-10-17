UFC’s Mayra Bueno Silva suspended, has Holly Holm win overturned after positive drug test for ADHD med

Top UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva has received official punishment from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) after she tested positive for a banned substance during a urine test conducted in connection with her July 15 victory over Holly Holm.

While Bueno Silva’s positive test for ritalinic acid was previously revealed by the fighter and the commission, she officially received disciplinary action at a monthly NAC meeting Tuesday: 4.5-month suspension, $11,250 fine that equates to 15 percent of her purse, and legal fees totaling $314.50.

Additionally, Bueno Silva’s UFC on ESPN 49 main event win over Holm was overturned from a win to a no contest. Bueno Silva defeated Holm by second-round submission.

A person with knowledge of the official ruling confirmed the details to MMA Junkie following an initial report by MMA Fighting.

Since she first announced her positive drug test, Bueno Silva has pointed to Concerta, a medication she was taking for ADHD as the culprit. Ritalinic acid is a metabolite of Concerta (methylphenidate).

Tuesday, Bueno Silva expressed thanks to the commission and her supporters for their understanding and care during the process.

Regardless of what the result of the Holm bout is in the end, Bueno Silva asserted the drug did not improve or enhance her performance in any way.

“I take this medication because my mind is very hyperactive,” Bueno Silva told MMA Junkie in August. “If I don’t take this medication, I won’t hear. I won’t stop (moving). It’s not good for training or fighting. It’s nothing. It doesn’t improve my performance.”

Bueno Silva noted her issue only resided with the commission. She said neither USADA nor the UFC were seeking punishment – just the NAC. Bueno Silva hopes the policies pertaining to ADHD medications and their metabolites change going forward.

“I think they need (to) change this thing because it’s very important for the people that have ADHD,” Bueno Silva said. “I think this thing needs (to) change. If (I am an) example for this, OK, no problem, but I need this changed.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie