UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis shows aftermath of ill-advised attempt to allegedly break into his car

In the entire city of Houston, it's hard to think of a worse person to catch you breaking into their car than UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis. For obvious reasons.

And yet, that was apparently the turn of fortune an alleged car thief encountered on Tuesday, when Lewis, one of the UFC's most feared strikers, shared the scene via Instagram.

"Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into," Lewis said, stating the obvious before noting the alleged thief was OK. Lewis posted a picture of the man being put into a police car as well as a video showing the damage to his car, saying "Motherf***er tried to break into my s***."

There was also this image of Lewis' knuckles posted to his Instagram story, in which some bruising is clearly evident. You can probably do the math.

Houston Police public information officer Jodi Silva told MMA Fighting that Lewis said he was returning to his car after a workout when he heard banging noises coming from the vehicle. Lewis reportedly discovered the man on the driver's side, allegedly trying to open the door with a screwdriver.

What reportedly happened next, via MMA Fighting:

“Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived,” Silva said. “That’s the nicest way to put it.”

The alleged thief was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked on a charge of criminal mischief.

Lewis is among the top contenders for the next shot at the UFC heavyweight belt currently owned by Francis Ngannou. The 36-year-old Lewis holds a 25-7 record in MMA and has won his last four fights.

Stop trying to rob MMA fighters, people

The alleged break-in with Lewis' car joins an ever-growing list of extremely ill-advised attempted crimes against MMA fighters.

Past examples include an attempted mugging of strawweight Polyana Viana, a home invasion of light heavyweight Anthony Smith, a drunken swing at Hall of Famer Matt Serra, a night-time break-in at ex-light heavyweight champ Jon Jones' house, an attempted stabbing of featherweight Makwan Amirkhani's brother and an attempted mugging of legend Renzo Gracie.

All ended about how you would expect.

