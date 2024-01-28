UFC free fight: Alexander Volkanovski stops Yair Rodriguez in fifth title defense at featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski has yet to taste defeat at 145 pounds, and that streak has turned him into one of the most dominant champions the division has ever seen.

Last July, Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title for a fifth time as he stopped dangerous contender Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290. It was a dominant showing that had Volkanovski retaining his belt within three rounds.

You can watch Volkanovski’s impressive TKO win over Rodriguez in the video above.

Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defends his featherweight against undefeated contender Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 298. The card is scheduled to go down on Feb. 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. This marks Volkanovski sixth title defense at 145 pounds.

