UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 211 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who meet in the women’s strawweight main event, and Randy Brown (15-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) and Francisco Trinaldo (28-8 MMA, 18-7 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern () vs. Yan Xiaonan ()

  • Randy Brown () vs. Francisco Trinaldo ()

  • Raoni Barcelos () vs. Trevin Jones ()

  • Don Shainis () vs. Sodiq Yusuff ()

  • John Castaneda () vs. Daniel Santos ()

  • Viacheslav Borshchev () vs. Mike Davis ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Ilir Latifi () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

  • Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

  • Jesse Ronson () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

  • Brendan Allen () vs. Krzysztof Jotko ()

  • Maxim Grishin () vs. Philipe Lins ()

  • Chelsea Chandler () vs. Julija Stoliarenko ()

  • Guido Cannetti () vs. Randy Costa ()

