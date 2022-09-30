UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 211 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who meet in the women’s strawweight main event, and Randy Brown (15-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) and Francisco Trinaldo (28-8 MMA, 18-7 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 211 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern () vs. Yan Xiaonan ()

Randy Brown () vs. Francisco Trinaldo ()

Raoni Barcelos () vs. Trevin Jones ()

Don Shainis () vs. Sodiq Yusuff ()

John Castaneda () vs. Daniel Santos ()

Viacheslav Borshchev () vs. Mike Davis ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ilir Latifi () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

Jesse Ronson () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

Brendan Allen () vs. Krzysztof Jotko ()

Maxim Grishin () vs. Philipe Lins ()

Chelsea Chandler () vs. Julija Stoliarenko ()

Guido Cannetti () vs. Randy Costa ()

