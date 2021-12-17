UFC Fight Night 199 predictions: Who’s picking Chris Daukaus to keep rolling over Derrick Lewis?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

Lewis
vs.
Daukaus

Muhammad
vs.
Thompson

Hill
vs.
Lemos

Assuncao
vs.
Simon

Ferreira
vs.
Gamrot

Elkins
vs.
Swanson

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 204-120

lewis2021


Lewis
(60%)

thompson2021


Thompson
(77%)

lemos2021


Lemos
(65%)

simon2021


Simon
(61%)

gamrot2021


Gamrot
(68%)

swanson2021


Swanson
(62%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 208-116

daukaus2021


Daukaus

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

gamrot2021


Gamrot

swanson2021


Swanson

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 206-118

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

ferreira2021


Ferreira

swanson2021


Swanson

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 200-124

trophy copy

2014 Champion

lewis2021


Lewis

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

gamrot2021


Gamrot

swanson2021


Swanson

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 199-125

lewis2021


Lewis

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

ferreira2021


Ferreira

elkins2021


Elkins

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 198-126

lewis2021


Lewis

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

assuncao2021


Assuncao

gamrot2021


Gamrot

elkins2021


Elkins

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 197-127

trophy copy

2020 Champion

daukaus2021


Daukaus

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

gamrot2021


Gamrot

elkins2021


Elkins

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 126-82 (60.57)

lewis2021


Lewis

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

ferreira2021


Ferreira

swanson2021


Swanson

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 192-132

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad


Hill

assuncao2021


Assuncao

ferreira2021


Ferreira

elkins2021


Elkins

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 190-134

trophy copy

2018 Champion

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad

lemos2021


Lemos

assuncao2021


Assuncao

gamrot2021


Gamrot

swanson2021


Swanson

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 188-136

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad

lemos2021


Lemos

assuncao2021


Assuncao

gamrot2021


Gamrot

elkins2021


Elkins

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 186-138

trophy copy

2017 Champion

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad

lemos2021


Lemos

assuncao2021


Assuncao

gamrot2021


Gamrot

elkins2021


Elkins

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 186-138

lewis2021


Lewis

muhammad2021


Muhammad

lemos2021


Lemos

simon2021


Simon

ferreira2021


Ferreira

swanson2021


Swanson

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 184-140

lewis2021


Lewis

thompson2021


Thompson

lemos2021


Lemos

assuncao2021


Assuncao

gamrot2021


Gamrot

elkins2021


Elkins

The final UFC event of the year takes place Saturday in Las Vegas with heavyweights at the top of the bill.

UFC Fight Night 199 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, former title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC). Daukaus is a slight -140 favorite at Tipico. But our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking slight underdog Lewis in a big way at 11-2 margin.

In the co-feature, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC) meets Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC). Thompson is more than a 2-1 favorite, but he’s only got a 7-6 edge in the picks.

Amanda Lemos (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at more than 3-1 in her women’s strawweight fight against Angela Hill (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC). Only one of our pickers is taking Hill in an upset.

Raphael Assuncao (27-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) meets Ricky Simon (18-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a key bantamweight bout. Simon is nearly a 3-1 favorite, but the picks are tight and he has just a 7-6 lead from our staff members.

Mateusz Gamrot (19-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) is a 2-1 favorite at lightweight against Diego Ferreira (17-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Gamrot has a slight edge in the picks at 8-5.

And to open the main card, Darren Elkins (26-9 MMA, 16-8 UFC) and Cub Swanson (27-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) throw down in a featherweight fight that seems like it should have happened years ago. Swanson nearly is a 2-1 favorite, but our pickers have Elkins with the smallest possible edge at 7-6.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Lewis (60 percent), Thompson (77 percent), Lemos (65 percent), Simon (61 percent), Gamrot (68 percent) and Swanson (62 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

