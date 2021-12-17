UFC Fight Night 199 predictions: Who’s picking Chris Daukaus to keep rolling over Derrick Lewis?
Lewis
Muhammad
Hill
Assuncao
Ferreira
Elkins
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Matt Erickson
Nolan King
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Matthew Wells
Danny Segura
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
Farah Hannoun
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
George Garcia
Abbey Subhan
The final UFC event of the year takes place Saturday in Las Vegas with heavyweights at the top of the bill.
UFC Fight Night 199 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, former title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC). Daukaus is a slight -140 favorite at Tipico. But our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking slight underdog Lewis in a big way at 11-2 margin.
In the co-feature, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC) meets Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC). Thompson is more than a 2-1 favorite, but he’s only got a 7-6 edge in the picks.
Amanda Lemos (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at more than 3-1 in her women’s strawweight fight against Angela Hill (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC). Only one of our pickers is taking Hill in an upset.
Raphael Assuncao (27-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) meets Ricky Simon (18-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a key bantamweight bout. Simon is nearly a 3-1 favorite, but the picks are tight and he has just a 7-6 lead from our staff members.
Mateusz Gamrot (19-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) is a 2-1 favorite at lightweight against Diego Ferreira (17-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Gamrot has a slight edge in the picks at 8-5.
And to open the main card, Darren Elkins (26-9 MMA, 16-8 UFC) and Cub Swanson (27-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) throw down in a featherweight fight that seems like it should have happened years ago. Swanson nearly is a 2-1 favorite, but our pickers have Elkins with the smallest possible edge at 7-6.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Lewis (60 percent), Thompson (77 percent), Lemos (65 percent), Simon (61 percent), Gamrot (68 percent) and Swanson (62 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
List
UFC Fight Night 199 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Who is calling the final event of 2021?
List
UFC Fight Night 199 main event breakdown: Can Chris Daukaus get past Derrick Lewis?
List
UFC Fight Night 199 pre-event facts: Derrick Lewis goes for all-time knockout record