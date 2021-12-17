UFC Fight Night 199 predictions: Who’s picking Chris Daukaus to keep rolling over Derrick Lewis?

Lewis

vs.

Daukaus Muhammad

vs.

Thompson Hill

vs.

Lemos Assuncao

vs.

Simon Ferreira

vs.

Gamrot Elkins

vs.

Swanson MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 204-120 lewis2021

Lewis

(60%) thompson2021

Thompson

(77%) lemos2021

Lemos

(65%) simon2021

Simon

(61%) gamrot2021

Gamrot

(68%) swanson2021

Swanson

(62%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 208-116 daukaus2021

Daukaus thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon gamrot2021

Gamrot swanson2021

Swanson Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 206-118 lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon ferreira2021

Ferreira swanson2021

Swanson Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 200-124

trophy copy 2014 Champion lewis2021

Lewis thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon gamrot2021

Gamrot swanson2021

Swanson Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 199-125 lewis2021

Lewis thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon ferreira2021

Ferreira elkins2021

Elkins Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 198-126 lewis2021

Lewis thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos assuncao2021

Assuncao gamrot2021

Gamrot elkins2021

Elkins Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 197-127

trophy copy 2020 Champion daukaus2021

Daukaus thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon gamrot2021

Gamrot elkins2021

Elkins Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 126-82 (60.57) lewis2021

Lewis thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon ferreira2021

Ferreira swanson2021

Swanson Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 192-132 lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad

Hill assuncao2021

Assuncao ferreira2021

Ferreira elkins2021

Elkins Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 190-134

trophy copy 2018 Champion lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad lemos2021

Lemos assuncao2021

Assuncao gamrot2021

Gamrot swanson2021

Swanson Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 188-136 lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad lemos2021

Lemos assuncao2021

Assuncao gamrot2021

Gamrot elkins2021

Elkins Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 186-138

trophy copy 2017 Champion lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad lemos2021

Lemos assuncao2021

Assuncao gamrot2021

Gamrot elkins2021

Elkins George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 186-138 lewis2021

Lewis muhammad2021

Muhammad lemos2021

Lemos simon2021

Simon ferreira2021

Ferreira swanson2021

Swanson Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 184-140 lewis2021

Lewis thompson2021

Thompson lemos2021

Lemos assuncao2021

Assuncao gamrot2021

Gamrot elkins2021

Elkins

The final UFC event of the year takes place Saturday in Las Vegas with heavyweights at the top of the bill.

UFC Fight Night 199 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, former title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC). Daukaus is a slight -140 favorite at Tipico. But our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking slight underdog Lewis in a big way at 11-2 margin.

In the co-feature, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1 MMA, 11-5-1 UFC) meets Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC). Thompson is more than a 2-1 favorite, but he’s only got a 7-6 edge in the picks.

Amanda Lemos (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is the biggest favorite on the main card at more than 3-1 in her women’s strawweight fight against Angela Hill (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC). Only one of our pickers is taking Hill in an upset.

Raphael Assuncao (27-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) meets Ricky Simon (18-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a key bantamweight bout. Simon is nearly a 3-1 favorite, but the picks are tight and he has just a 7-6 lead from our staff members.

Mateusz Gamrot (19-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) is a 2-1 favorite at lightweight against Diego Ferreira (17-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Gamrot has a slight edge in the picks at 8-5.

And to open the main card, Darren Elkins (26-9 MMA, 16-8 UFC) and Cub Swanson (27-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) throw down in a featherweight fight that seems like it should have happened years ago. Swanson nearly is a 2-1 favorite, but our pickers have Elkins with the smallest possible edge at 7-6.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Lewis (60 percent), Thompson (77 percent), Lemos (65 percent), Simon (61 percent), Gamrot (68 percent) and Swanson (62 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

