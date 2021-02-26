UFC Fight Night 186 official weigh-in highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 186 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

All but one fighter made weight for the card, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+. Headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) and Ciryl Gane (7-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) meet in a key matchup of heavyweight contenders.

At the conclusion of weigh-ins, the athletes from all 11 bouts on the card came face-to-face for final staredowns. There was a mix of high intensity and friendliness across the board.

Check out the faceoff highlights in the video above, as well as our exclusive photo gallery below.