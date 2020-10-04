UFC Fight Island 4 results: Holly Holm thrashes Irene Aldana

The UFC Fight Island 4 main event was a masterful performance by Holly Holm, who wants to get another title shot. With the type of performance she had in defeating Irene Aldana, she shouldn’t be too far off track.

Both being solid strikers, it took a while for either woman to find her groove as the fight got underway. Holm was the first to land any big shots, sticking her double-left hand on several occasions. Aldana countered on occasion, but it was Holm doing more of the damage and frequently finishing the combination with a kick.

Circling away from Aldana, Holm landed some solid side kicks to the midsection before briefly taking Aldana to the canvas. Aldana bounced back to her feet, but Holm stayed on her and took her down a second time before the round ended.

Aldana opened with a solid kick and a right hand counter in round two, but Holm continued her combinations, which kept Aldana on the defensive and at a deficit.

Aldana started to look a bit bewildered by the middle of the second frame. Holm kept circling away and then diving in with her blistering punch combinations and sticking her with the sidekick.

Late in the round, Holm threw a jumping punch to set up a clinch and took Aldana to the canvas again. Holm couldn’t pass guard, so she dropped a few punches on Aldana before returning the fight to standing. She then continued blistering Aldana with combinations and that nasty sidekick.

Holm got going quickly in the third frame, continuing to pepper Aldana with punch combinations and sidekicks. But Aldana finally started to move forward more and attack. Just as she seemed to gain some momentum, Holm clinched and tripped her to the floor.

Working from side control, Holm moved to full mount. Aldana tried to buck her off, but Holm postured up and dropped numerous punches and elbows. Aldana finally knocked her from mount, but Holm hit her a few more times before the fight returned to the feet.

It was an important moment for Aldana to survive that horrible position on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to turn the fight around. She used to it to continue pressing forward when they returned to their feet, but she still had trouble getting through to the former champion to do any damage.

Knowing she needed to do something to change the trajectory of the fight, Aldana kept pressing forward in round four, but Holm stuck her with the jab… and then the sidekick… and then the right hand.

Every time Aldana pressed and landed a solid punch, she ate two, three, four strikes from Holm.

Aldana moved forward again, and again Holm took her to the canvas. They didn’t stay there long, but it was obvious Holm was bringing the fight back to where she wanted it. That being where she could continue sticking Aldana with punches and kicks, simply outgunning her.

Though Holm’s nose trickled blood as the final frame started, she kept up her frenetic pace, sliding away from Aldana and then popping her with the jab and sidekick. Aldana kept chasing, kept trying to land something, anything, but she couldn’t manage Holm’s pace and output.

Holm kept sticking her and landed another takedown with about a minute left in the fight. Aldana scrambled to her feet, but ate a kick to the face as she regained her footing. Holm smelled blood and caught Aldana with several more punches, yelling as she attacked, blitzing Aldana until the final horn.

Though she looked as sharp as ever in victory, Holm insisted she still has much to learn and declined to call out her next opponent.

“There’s some things I need to learn obviously, but I always like to say I like to learn from my wins, not from my losses,” Holm said in the center of the Octagon.

“When I came over the MMA, I didn’t come to be a boxer in an Octagon. I came to be a mixed martial artist and it’s taken time. I didn’t start any grappling until like four weeks before my first fight in MMA. So I’m still very green and still learning. So I just want to put it all together.”

Carlos Felipe takes the nod in a slugfest that doesn't quite deliver

Carlos Felipe had been gunning for a knockout, but had to settle for a decision victory over Yorgan de Castro in the night’s co-main event.

de Castro began by chopping away at Felipe’s lead leg. Felipe was swinging for the fences, but eventually settled in and landed some leg kicks of his own, which then set up his hands to greater affect. de Castro stuck to his leg attack, but Felipe landed some big punch combinations before the round came to a close.

