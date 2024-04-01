UFC on ESPN 54 winner Virna Jandiroba hopes to receive ‘a little goodwill’ from matchmakers with next fight

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – How good does Virna Jandiroba feel about herself right about now? So good that she sung part of an answer to a question in English.

Jandiroba, who entered No. 5 in the official UFC strawweight rankings, was victorious Saturday at UFC on ESPN 54 as she defeated No. 10 contender Loopy Godinez by unanimous decision at Boardwalk Hall. The result halted Godinez’s winning streak at four while pushing Jandiroba’s own streak to three.

Given Jandiroba’s victories have come against some of the division’s stiffest competition in Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez and now Godinez, it’s not far-fetched to believe the 35-year-old Brazilian is on the best run of her nearly 11-year career.

“I feel good,” Jandiroba said, singing in English. “I feel so good. I’m not here by accident. I’m here because I am hardworking. I’ve trained (for) years. I deserve this. I’m so happy for my performance.”

A former Invicta FC champion at 115 pounds, Jandiroba (20-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) could be one win away from a UFC title shot – and she knows this. That’s why she hopes the promotion will oblige her one wish coming out of this win.

“I think all I’m missing right now is a little goodwill from the UFC,” Jandiroba said in Portuguese through an interpreter. “Just let me fight fighters above me. Because I’m ready. I’m ready to face any of the girls that are above me. If they let me, I know I’m gonna do well.”

That means Jandiroba has former champ Jessica Andrade, Amanda Lemos, Tatiana Suarez, Yan Xiaonan, and champ Zhang Weili on her wish list of opponents. Jandiroba said that while she would’ve loved to compete at UFC 301 on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro, she knows there’s no matchup that could come together on such short notice that makes sense for her.

And so, Jandiroba plans to wait, hoping to receive some of that “goodwill” from the UFC.

