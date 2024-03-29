UFC on ESPN 54 full card faceoff highlights from Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The competitors lined up to fight at UFC on ESPN 54 came face-to-face for the final time at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins at Boardwalk Hall, the same venue that hosts Saturday’s event.

Among those faced off were headliners Erin Blanchfield (12-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC), co-headliners Vicente Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC) and Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC), and middleweights Chris Weidman (15-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) and Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA, 4-4 UFC).

