UFC on ESPN 45 bonuses: You better believe that sick Jim Miller KO was worth $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to its all-time record holder in wins.

After UFC on ESPN 45, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Muhammad Naimov

Muhammad Naimov def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:59

Muhammad Naimov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) stepped up on less than a week’s notice to take on Jamie Mullarkey (16-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC). Because of the short notice, Naimov was the biggest betting underdog on the card, but he took out Mullarkey with a brutal second-round TKO.

Performance of the Night: Jim Miller

Jim Miller def. Jesse Butler via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:23

Jim Miller (36-17 MMA, 25-16 UFC) was the biggest favorite on the main card in his lightweight bout against Jesse Butler (12-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), who took the fight on just two days’ notice when Jared Gordon was pulled. Miller wasted no time and got the fastest finish of his career. He threw four punches and knocked the UFC newcomer out in 23 seconds. Miller’s 13 in UFC lightweight bouts are third most in divisional history behind Joe Lauzon (15) and Donald Cerrone (14).

Fight of the Night: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Alex Caceres def. Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Caceres (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) went into the third round against Daniel Pineda (28-15 MMA, 5-6 UFC) with the fight tied at a round apiece. But he put on a striking clinic in the final frame, even though he couldn’t put a brutally tough Pineda away. Caceres went to the body plenty, but Pineda came forward like a zombie throughout the final five minutes.

