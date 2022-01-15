UFC on ESPN 32 play-by-play and live results (5 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 32 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 32 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) takes on Giga Chikadze (14-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) at featherweight. In the co-feature, Jake Collier (12-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) meets Chase Sherman (15-8 MMA, 3-7 UFC) at heavyweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN.

Kevin Croom vs. Brian Kelleher

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Kevin Croom (21-13 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Brian Kelleher (23-12 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

TJ Brown vs. Charles Rosa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: TJ Brown (15-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Charles Rosa (14-6 MMA, 5-6 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ramiz Brahimaj (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Court McGee (20-10 MMA, 9-9 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Joseph Holmes (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jamie Pickett (12-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bill Algeo (14-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Joanderson Brito (12-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Viacheslav Borshchev (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Dakota Bush (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Katlyn Chookagian (16-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC), Jennifer Maia (19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Rogerio Bontorin (17-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Brandon Royval (12-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jake Collier (12-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC), Chase Sherman (15-8 MMA, 3-7 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Calvin Kattar (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Giga Chikadze (14-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

