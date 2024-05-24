UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler press conference set for June 3 in Dublin

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will have a chance to send the hype for their UFC 303 into overdrive with a press conference less than a month from the event.

The UFC will travel to Dublin on June 3 for a press conference with McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) and UFC CEO Dana White in what should certainly be a wild scene at 3Arena. The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

“I haven’t been to Ireland in a while,” White said in his announcement on X. “The last time I was there was for McGregor vs. Mayweather presser, and it was incredible. And I expect this to be the same.”

UFC 303 takes place June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card, headlined by McGregor vs. Chandler in a five-round welterweight bout, airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The press conference will mark the first time McGregor and Chandler have been in the same room since they were coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series in early 2023.

Tickets for the press conference will be available at Ticketmaster.ie.

The latest UFC 303 lineup includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie