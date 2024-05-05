UFC 301 video: Joanderson Brito slices Jack Shore’s shin with leg kick to earn stoppage win

Edwards' coming-out party continued in emphatic fashion in a Game 1 win over the reigning champs.
Messi needed just 33 minutes to do things that no MLS player had ever done in a full game, and that Messi had never done in his career.
Aaron Judge was ejected from a game for the first time in his career in Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The 150th Kentucky Derby produced yet another magnificent two-minute spectacle.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Ball hasn't played since the 2021-22 season.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Canelo Álvarez is set to defend his title against undefeated Jaime Munguía on Saturday in Las Vegas.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
The quality was choppy, but it was better than what the WNBA had.
Is Beckham an obvious fit to slide in with speedy threats such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.