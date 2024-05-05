UFC 301 results: Michel Pereira quickly dispatches Ihor Potieria with flair for 8th win in a row

Ever the showman, you can’t stop Michel Pereira, you can only hope to contain him.

Ihor Potieria could do neither Saturday night as Pereira earned a quick submission in 54 seconds for his eighth win in a row Saturday night at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro. Pereira left no doubt based on his dominant performance; the only question was whether the result would stand.

Pereira (31-11 MMA, 9-2 UFC) came out and quickly dropped Potieria (21-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC) with a one-two combination. At that moment, in true Pereira fashion, he decided to backflip onto his stunned opponent. Potieria tried to quickly get back to his feet but left himself open for a standing guillotine choke that Pereira locked in tight, forcing the tap just before Potieria fell to sleep.

Michel Pereira is absolutely insane. And I mean that in the best way possible. #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/HUwqOaz8PN — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 5, 2024

Afterward, commission officials appeared to review the backflip and whether or not Pereira landed an illegal knee to the head of a grounded opponent on the backflip. Replay showed it was close but ultimately ruled a legal strike that landed on the shoulder.

With the victory, Pereira continues to be on a roll as he hasn’t lost in nearly four years, with his most recent three bouts lasting no longer than 66 seconds.

Michel Pereira! Wow. That was a brutal standing guillotine finish for his eighth straight UFC win. #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/CRS45gurLX — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 5, 2024

Up-to-the-minute UFC 301 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie