UFC 301 results: Caio Borralho slumps Paul Craig with charging knockout blow

If someone can beat Caio Borralho in the UFC, they’ve yet to be found.

Kicking off the UFC 301 main card Saturday, Borralho (16-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) maintained his perfect promotional record when he knocked out Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA, 9-8-1 UFC). The stoppage came at 2:10 of Round 2 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

The knockout blow was a big overhand left. Borralho charged forward and Craig retreated. After an initial left connected, Borralho missed on a right hand and then connected with the final shot. Craig bounced off the fence, hit the canvas, and crashed over sideways.

HEAVY shots from Caio Borralho for his 13th straight win 😤 #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/TdZUGs1vYq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 5, 2024

Craig came into the bout with an unsurprising attack, as he attempted to pull guard and drag Borralho into the world of grappling. Borralho remained calm and stifled the attempts, unwilling to engage with the submission specialist in the grappling department.

The patience and discipline paid off as Borralho notched his sixth-straight UFC victory. Other UFC victories include Abus Magomedov, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Armen Petrosyan among others.

Craig falls into a two-fight skid and moves to 1-2 at middleweight in the UFC.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 301 results include:

Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:10

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 3:35

Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:42

Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:35

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie