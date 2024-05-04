UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
The UFC is back in Brazil with UFC 301 on Saturday, headlined by a flyweight title fight and the return of a legend, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the main event, Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) ends his retirement for one more fight in Rio against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).
UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for flyweight title
Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.