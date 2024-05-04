Advertisement

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg watch-along live stream with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

Simon Samano
·1 min read

The UFC is back in Brazil with UFC 301 on Saturday, headlined by a flyweight title fight and the return of a legend, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) ends his retirement for one more fight in Rio against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).

UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for flyweight title

  • Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

  • Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith

  • Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

  • Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie