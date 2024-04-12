UFC 300: Fighters to get $300,000 bonuses and Mark Coleman to present BMF title

The UFC usually hand out $50,000 fighter bonuses [Getty Images]

The UFC will award $300,000 (£239,000) bonuses to some fighters at UFC 300 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fighters usually receive $50,000 if they earn a 'fight of the night' or 'performance of the night' bonus.

UFC president Dana White announced the one-time change after Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje petitioned for the increase.

UFC legend Mark Coleman will present the BMF title to the winner of the Gaethje-Holloway lightweight bout.

Former heavyweight champion Coleman, 59, was treated in hospital last month after saving his parents from a house fire.

He retired in 2013 with 16 wins from 26 fights during a 14-year professional career.

The BMF belt is awarded to the 'baddest' fighter in the UFC and has been contested only twice since its inauguration in 2019.

'I was the better fighter' - Holm responds to Rousey

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm says she was "the better fighter" after Ronda Rousey said concussion contributed to her losing the title in 2015.

Rousey's second-round defeat by knockout ended her four-year unbeaten run in MMA.

Now retired, she said this month that she suffered from concussion in the later stages of her UFC career.

Holm said: "Was she so dominant and a good champion? 100%, I give her that, but she wasn't better than me. And especially that night.

"I've definitely had some concussions. I'll never sit here and use that as an excuse for any loss.

"It's probably hard for her to want to admit that I was just the better fighter."

Holm, 42, faces fellow American Kayla Harrison at UFC 300.