UFC 281 full results: Alex Pereira TKOs Israel Adesanya; Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza

Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and was seemingly on the way to a decision victory.

Then, out of nowhere, the hard-hitting Pereira cracked Adesanya with a combo and the course of UFC history was changed. The first right hand hurt Adesanya and froze him against the cage. Pereira poured it on and got the finish at 2:01 of the final round. [Read more.]

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili’s athleticism was on display from the early moments of her strawweight title fight with Carla Esparza. She was too quick, too strong and, ultimately, too good for Esparza, who tried to use her wrestling skills but to no avail. She locked in the second-round submission of Esparza after a brilliant display of high level mixed martial arts to reclaim the championship belt.

In an instant classic, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler fought a bloody back-and-forth battle that ended when Poirier locked in a rear naked choke in the third round.

Frankie Edgar’s legendary UFC career came to a violent end as Chris Gutierrez put the former champion to sleep with a brutal leaping knee to the chin in the first round. Edgar hadn’t landed anything of note as he looked for an opening. Gutierrez leapt with a knee and caught him on the chin and like that, it was over instantly. Edgar ends his career with a 24-11-1 record while Gutierrez improves his to 19-3-2.

In the main card opener, Dan Hooker ended his two-fight skid with a second-round TKO of Claudio Puelles, who was mostly trying to grapple the 6-footer from New Zealand. Hooker fought out of Puelles’ submission attempts in the first round and ended the fight with multiple teep kicks that put Puelles on the mat and forced referee Keith Peterson to call off the fight.

UFC 281 main card results, highlights

Alex Pereira finishes Israel Adesanya in the 5th and final round for the middleweight title‼️🤯🇧🇷 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/kVC5MLglDE — JP Baudelaire (@ImJust_JP) November 13, 2022

Lightweight: Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles by TKO (kick) at 4:06 of R2:

Dan Hooker Teep-KOs Claudio Puelles pic.twitter.com/193iIibX4w — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) November 13, 2022

UFC 281 preliminary card results, highlights

Lightweight: Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:20 of R1:

MOICANO GETS THE SUB IN ROUND ONE 😤 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6lmwbzRMaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Catchweight (206.6 lb): Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes by KO (punch) at 1:20 of R1:

RYAN SPANN JUST SLEPT DOM REYES #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/wbNNFw0QrH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann by submission (kimura) at 3:37 of R1:

Octagon side angle of Molly McCann tapping to Erin Blanchfield 😳 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/leNqOah1I0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Middleweight: Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 281 early preliminary card results, highlights

Lightweight: Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar by KO (punches) at 2:30 of R1:

SteamRolla shut it down in a New York minute 🤫 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Jc035OGjTz — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 13, 2022

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gómez Juárez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (147.6 lb): Michael Trizano def. Choi Seung-woo by KO (punches) at 4:51 of R1:

BIG left hook by the native New Yorker 🗽 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/mWwQnlyY60 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu by TKO (punches) at 3:44 of R1: