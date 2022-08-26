UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’: Watch highlights of Leon Edwards’ stunning win vs. Kamaru Usman in super slow mo

Leon Edwards pulled of an incredible come-from-behind knockout to capture the welterweight title at UFC 278.

Down 3-1 heading into Round 5, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) dethroned Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) with a beautiful head-kick knockout with less than a minute remaining in their fight last Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

In the co-main event, Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) outlasted a bloody Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) to win a decision in what would end up being Rockhold’s final fight.

You can watch it all unfold in super-slow motion in the UFC 278 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights of Merab Dvalishvili’s big win over Jose Aldo, Tyson Pedro’s body kick finish of Harry Hunsucker, Amir Albazi’s quick submission of Francisco Figueiredo, Victor Altamirano’s bonus-winning TKO of Daniel Lacerda and more.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie