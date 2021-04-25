UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal unconscious with vicious right-hand KO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title with a brutal knockout at UFC 261 on Saturday.

In a rematch against one of his biggest rivals, Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) knocked out Jorge Masvidal with a violent overhand right to retain his championship at the 1:02 mark of Round 2.

The welterweight title bout was the UFC 261 main event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) came out firing with leg kicks in Round 1, to which Usman returned with overhand rights. While the fight remained on the feet in the opening minutes, a Masvidal knee attempt opened up the door for Usman to take the fight to the ground with a slam.

With the crowd thoroughly behind him, Masvidal rose to his feet to the delight of the crowd. Once back in the center, Masvidal landed his best shots of the fight – a punch and a knee.

In Round 2, both fighters opened up. Masvidal oozed confidence, but it was Usman who had the last laugh. A massive overhand right from Usman put Masvidal down. From there, only a few follow-up hammerfists were needed for referee Herb Dean to step in.

With the victory, Usman extended his winning streak to 18 straight – a stretch that extends before his UFC debut. His 14 straight wins to open his UFC career are second only to Anderson Silva. Since he dethroned Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March 2019, Usman has successfully defended his 170-pound title four times.

For Masvidal, the loss signifies back-to-back defeats, both against Usman. The losses were his first since 2017 and came on the heels of a three-fight winning streak. The knockout defeat was the first time Masvidal had been finished since May 2009.

Usman and Masvidal first squared off at UFC 251 in July 2020 after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card. Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice for his first UFC title shot, which he lost to Usman via unanimous decision.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 261 results include:

  • Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:02

  • Rose Namajunas def. Zhang Weili via knockout (head kick, punches) – Round 1, 1:18

  • Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:19

  • Uriah Hall def. Chris Weidman via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:17

  • Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 1, 5:00

  • Randy Brown def. Alex Oliveira via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:50

  • Dwight Grant def. Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 4:55

  • Pat Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Danaa Batgerel def. Kevin Natividad via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:50

  • Kazula Vargas def. Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Jeffrey Molina def. Qileng Aori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

  • Ariane Carnelossi def. Na Liang via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:28

Recommended Stories

  • Mixed Martial Arts-Usman, Namajunas score KO title fight wins at UFC 261

    Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown. Famed for his powerful wrestling, 33-year old Usman came into the main event on Masvidal's home turf on a 17-fight winning streak, and he won the first round comfortably before bringing the fight to a sudden halt in the second.

  • UFC 261 full results: Usman KOs Masvidal; Namajunas finishes Zhang; Shevchenko retains

    Kamaru Usman stunned the packed house in Jacksonville, Florida, with a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    The U.S. lifted its pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Oscars are (finally) back. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas KOs Zhang Weili with head kick to reclaim title

    Rose Namajunas re-claims the UFC strawweight title at UFC 261.

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Things Are Getting Weird in the MCU After the 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Finale

    There's a lot to take in.

  • UFC 261: Chris Weidman snaps leg throwing kick vs. Uriah Hall – same way he beat Anderson Silva

    In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.

  • From Trump to Frank: A timeline of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's eventful career so far

    Mike Lindell became a national political figure during President Donald Trump's term. Here's a roundup of the MyPillow guy's most notable career moments

  • UFC 261 - LIVE: Usman vs Masvidal stream, latest updates, results and how to watch online

    Follow live updates from UFC 261, where three titles are on the line

  • Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

    Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare. The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • After a Jewish supremacist mob chanted 'death to the Arabs' in a night of violence in Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in Gaza bombarded Israel with rockets

    Two Palestinian militant groups have claimed responsibility for firing 36 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Friday night.

  • Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines

    Social media users are falsely claiming the Moderna coronavirus vaccine contains the luciferase enzyme as well as various tracking materials.

  • Sofia Richie Is Date-Night Ready in White Wedge Boots

    This white-hot trend will be everywhere this spring.

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Saturday Sessions: Tune-Yards perform "Hypnotized”

    California-based music duo Tune-Yards join this week’s “Saturday Sessions.” Artists Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner recorded their first album with a hand-held recorder on a recycled cassette tape. It got them noticed — and signed — and a later album hit the Top Ten on Billboard’s Rock and Independent Albums charts. Performing from Oakland from their new album "Sketchy,” here are Tune-Yards with "Hypnotized."

  • Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

    After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.

  • Granderson: LeBron James tweeted poorly — and others saw an out from addressing the real issues

    LeBron James found himself at the center of a maelstrom again with a tweet that has emboldened foes to play the 'stick to sports' card.

  • Watch: Tom Brady sends message from UFC 261 with Bucs teammates

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took in UFC 261 with teammates and his personal trainer Saturday night in Jacksonville.