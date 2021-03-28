UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

MMAWeekly.com Staff
UFC 260 highlights and recap Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou

Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

