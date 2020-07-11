UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal live blog, results, highlights from Fight Island

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

UFC 251 live blog

Live Updates

UFC 251 main card (LIVE now on ESPN)

Welterweight title: Kamaru Usman (16-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3)

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) vs. Max Holloway (21-5)

Vacant bantamweight title: Petr Yan (14-1) vs. José Aldo (28-6)

Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas (9-4) vs. Jéssica Andrade (20-7)

Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas (9-1) vs. Paige VanZant (8-4)

UFC 251 prelims results

Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (27-3) def. Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) via KO (punch) at 0:49 of R2

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov (17-2) def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-7) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) def. Danny Henry (12-4) via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:15 of R1

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos (17-4-1) def. Roman Bogatov (10-1) via unanimous decision (29-26 x 3)

UFC 251 early prelims results

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (19-6) def. Maxim Grishin (30-8-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Flyweight: Raulian Paiva (20-3) def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa (13-3) def. Vanessa Melo (10-8) via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Davey Grant (10-4) def. Martin Day (9-4) via KO (punch) at 2:38 in R3:

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next