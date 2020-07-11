UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal live blog, results, highlights from Fight Island

UFC 251 live blog

UFC 251 main card (LIVE now on ESPN)

Welterweight title: Kamaru Usman (16-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3)

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) vs. Max Holloway (21-5)

Vacant bantamweight title: Petr Yan (14-1) vs. José Aldo (28-6)

Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas (9-4) vs. Jéssica Andrade (20-7)

Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas (9-1) vs. Paige VanZant (8-4)

UFC 251 prelims results

Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (27-3) def. Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) via KO (punch) at 0:49 of R2

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov (17-2) def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-7) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani (16-4) def. Danny Henry (12-4) via submission (anaconda choke) at 3:15 of R1

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos (17-4-1) def. Roman Bogatov (10-1) via unanimous decision (29-26 x 3)

UFC 251 early prelims results

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (19-6) def. Maxim Grishin (30-8-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Flyweight: Raulian Paiva (20-3) def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Women's bantamweight: Karol Rosa (13-3) def. Vanessa Melo (10-8) via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Davey Grant (10-4) def. Martin Day (9-4) via KO (punch) at 2:38 in R3:

