Udinese out of the Serie A drop zone after beating Lecce

Lecce coach Fabio Cannavaro gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Udinese Calcio at the Via del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese moved out of the Serie A drop zone after a hard-fought 2-0 result at Lecce on Monday was its first win in two months.

Udinese rose one point clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Lorenzo Lucca got the opener with a towering header of a cross from Martin Payero in the 36th minute. Lazar Samardžić added the second with a typical poacher’s goal five minutes from time.

Fabio Cannavaro’s men are still in a dogfight. Udinese is one of six teams fighting to avoid joining the already relegated Salernitana in the second division next season.

Only five points separate Sassuolo at second to last and Verona five places above it.

Udinese was 15th. Lecce was safe in 13th.

