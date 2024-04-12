UConn's Donovan Clingan declares for 2024 NBA Draft

UConn sophomore Donovan Clingan will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 7-foot-2 center, who was an integral piece of UConn’s back-to-back championship teams, is expected to be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in June.

Clingan, 20, was a dominant force under the basket, averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season, including 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run.

He joined Purdue’s Zach Edey as the only two Division I players to finish the season with at least 400 points, 80 blocks and 50 assists.