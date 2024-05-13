UConn women’s stars make it: Nika Muhl clinches spot in Seattle, Aaliyah Edwards with Washington

When she finished her senior season with the UConn women’s basketball team point guard Nika Muhl thought she was a long shot just to be selected in the WNBA Draft. On Monday, Muhl became the only rookie to make the Seattle Storm’s opening day roster.

Muhl was drafted with the No. 14 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft after leaving UConn as the program’s all-time assists leader with 686. She averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in her senior season, shooting a career-high 46.2% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range. Muhl also earned honorable-mention All-American honors in 2024 from the Associated Press, and she was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and ’23.

The Storm are one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA this season after signing powerhouse free agents Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to complement star guard Jewell Loyd. Muhl is Seattle’s only first-year player, but second-year guard Jordan Horston also returns after an all-rookie season in 2023.

Though her spot was never in question, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards also made the the Washington Mystics’ opening day roster after she was selected with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft.

Edwards had her best season at UConn in 2023-24, averaging a career-high 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds shooting 59.3% from the field. She earned All-American honors from WBCA, Wooden Award and USBWA and was also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award given to the nation’s top power forward.

The Mystics are rebuilding in 2024 after losing starting point guard Natasha Cloud in free agency while two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne is “taking a break” from basketball. Belgian rookie Julie Vanloo also made the 12-man team, and Washington’s roster includes six players with less than three years of experience in the WNBA.