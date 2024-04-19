UConn sophomore Alex Karaban to declare for NBA draft, retain eligibility

UConn sophomore Alex Karaban announced Thursday on social media that he will declare for the 2024 NBA draft while retaining his remaining college eligibility.

Karaban helped the Huskies to their second straight championship after averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range. He produced eight 20-point games, including a season-high 26 points and seven rebounds on Dec. 9.

The 21-year-old joins teammate Donovan Clingan in declaring for the draft this year, while Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are also expected to enter. Clingan and Castle are projected to be lottery picks.

Karaban isn’t projected to be drafted, though will have the opportunity to improve his stock in team interviews and workouts. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

