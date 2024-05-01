UConn football adds former four-star QB Nick Evers; loses Ta’Quan Roberson in transfer portal

Ta’Quan Roberson, who started 11 games at quarterback over his two seasons with the UConn football program, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on social media Wednesday. Shortly after, the program earned a commitment from Nick Evers, a former four-star quarterback recruit who saw very little action in his first two years in college, first at Oklahoma and then Wisconsin.

Evers, rated a three-star transfer, will be thrust right into the competition for the starting spot this summer as he joins Joe Fagnano, Tucker McDonald and freshman Cole Welliver in the quarterback room.

Zion Turner, who led the team to a bowl game in 2023, transferred to Jacksonville State in January.

Evers and Welliver are both from Flower Mound, Texas, though the former, two years ahead, played at Flower Mound High and Welliver played down the road at Marcus High before transferring to Liberty Christian, where he was coached by Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten.

Roberson joined the Huskies after two seasons at Penn State and won the starting QB job coming out of camp in 2022, the program’s first year under head coach Jim Mora. But just two passes into that season-opener at Utah State, he rolled out to run and took a hit that tore his ACL and ended his season. After an offseason of recovery and a competition in camp, Roberson lost out on the starting role to Fagnano, but stepped back in after Fagnano’s season season-ending shoulder injury in game two at Georgia State.

The Orange, New Jersey native completed 197 of his 338 passes last season for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Evers, who is capable of being a dual-threat signal caller, attempted just one pass in his redshirt freshman year at Oklahoma. He was buried on Wisconsin’s depth chart last season.

UConn enters 2024 with a new offensive coordinator, Gordon Sammis, who was promoted from offensive line coach after the departure of Nick Charlton to the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. The Huskies also brought in a quarterbacks coach, Brad Robbins, from Tennessee Tech.

