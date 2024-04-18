UConn adds Michigan transfer Reed to its frontcourt

Apr. 17—UConn filled a huge hole in the frontcourt on Wednesday, receiving a commitment from Michigan transfer Tarris Reed, Jr.

A 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward, Reed averaged 9.0 points, a team-high 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32 games, including 31 starts, during his sophomore season.

Reed announced his decision on social media after visiting UConn last weekend and attending the national championship victory parade in Hartford.

With center Donovan Clingan recently announcing his plan to enter the NBA Draft, coach Dan Hurley targeted bringing in an experienced frontcourt player.

Reed will help provide an inside anchor along with 6-10 forward Samson Johnson, who just completed his junior year.

He will likely be the first of several new additions to the UConn roster this spring.

The Huskies are expected to lose at least four starters. Guards Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer have used up their eligibility while freshman guard Stephon Castle, who's projected to be a lottery pick, could decide to pursue a pro career.

Hurley successfully dipped into the transfer portal to add key players the last two seasons.

Spencer, a Rutgers transfer, provided scoring punch and valuable leadership to the 2023-24 Huskies.

Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) and Joey Calcaterra (San Diego) made important contributions off the bench to the 2022-23 national championship team.

Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M) was a member of both national title teams.

The busy spring recruiting season continues, as highly-regarded Liam McNeeley will visit Storrs on Monday and Tuesday. A 6-7 forward, he attends Montverde Academy in Florida. Kansas, Arkansas, Arizona, Michigan and Alabama are some of the other programs interested in McNeeley.

