UCLA Wire previews the Pac-12 in Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Our friends at UCLA Wire are previewing the Pac-12’s games in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

“There are five Pac-12 women’s teams left as the NCAA Tournament reaches the Sweet 16 stage. The games begin on Friday, with UCLA facing LSU in arguably the biggest matchup of them all on Saturday in Albany, New York.”

UCLA Wire editor Matt Wadleigh looks at the opponents for each of the five Pac-12 teams still in the NCAA Tournament. Oregon State’s opponent in the Sweet 16 is Notre Dame. Stanford faces North Carolina State in its upcoming regional semifinal game. The blockbuster game UCLA Wire alluded to above is UCLA versus LSU, a matchup of top-three seeds which includes the defending national champions from Baton Rouge.

USC, as you know, goes up against the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. That game with JuJu Watkins immediately follows a repeat Sweet 16 clash between Colorado and Iowa, with Caitlin Clark trying to extend her career, go back to the Final Four, and attempt to win the national championship which eluded her grasp last year. This is a huge weekend for the Pac-12, a conference trying to make a stand before it dies. Can this conference go out in the blaze of glory, or will it all end not with a bang, but a whimper?

