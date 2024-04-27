UCF receiver Javon Baker selected in 4th round of NFL draft

UCF receiver Javon Baker was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Baker became the ninth Knights wide receiver drafted since 2000 and the fifth since 2015, when he was selected with the 110th pick. He joins an exclusive group of players, including Jacob Harris, Tre Nixon, Gabriel Davis, Tre’Quan Smith, Breshad Perriman, Mike Sims-Walker, Brandon Marshall and Doug Gabriel.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Baker spent the past two seasons as UCF’s starting wideout, totaling 1,935 receiving yards on 108 catches with 12 touchdowns in 27 games. He also spent two seasons at Alabama, with 116 yards on 9 catches and a touchdown.

No UCF players were selected in last year’s draft, which ended the program’s six-year streak of having at least one Knight drafted. However, Kalia Davis was the last player UCF drafted when the San Francisco 49ers selected the defensive end with the 220th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

