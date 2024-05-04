UAH eliminated from GSC tournament by AUM despite Bracken no-hitter against West Alabama

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH softball team has been eliminated from the GSC Championship after losing to Auburn Montgomery on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Lady Chargers fell to the No. 2 Lady Warhawks 11-3 in Friday’s elimination game.

UAH faced elimination earlier on Friday and Decatur native Katie Bracken helped keep their run in the tournament alive by throwing a no-hitter.

The former Austin Black Bear struck out 11 during the no-hitter to secure the 1-0 win against West Alabama; this marks Bracken’s third career no-hitter, the 30th in program history and the second UAH no-hitter at the GSC tournament.

The Chargers now await their fate within the South Region with the NCAA Division II Softball Championships selection show slated for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6. UAH was most recently ranked 10th in the South Region prior to the start of the GSC tournament.

