What is the format for the U.S. Open playoff? It’s not a full 18 holes anymore

The last time there was a playoff at the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods outlasted Rocco Mediate in a marathon Monday finish in 2008 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The U.S. Golf Association’s playoff format back then called for a full 18 holes on the day after the final round, and Woods and Mediate needed an extra 19th hole to decide things.

But that 18-hole playoff format was scrapped in 2018, when the USGA switched to a two-hole aggregate format, followed by sudden death, if needed. The playoff would be set to start shortly after regulation concludes.

If there’s a playoff in 2024, the two-hole aggregate will be played on No. 1 and then No. 18. The sudden death would then rotate between Nos. 1 and 18 until there’s a winner.

There have been 33 playoffs in the history of the U.S. Open. Eight times there were three players who made a playoff. The last three-way playoff was in 1994 and was won by Ernie Els, who held off Loren Roberts and Colin Montgomerie at Oakmont.

