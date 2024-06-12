U.S. Open 2024 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

This week's U.S. Open offers a $21.5 million purse with the winner earning $4.3 million. That's up from $20 million ($4 million to winner) a year ago.

It's the largest purse among the four men's majors, with The Players Championship paying $25 million.

This year's Masters paid out $20 million and the PGA Championship $18.5 million. Last year's Open Championship offered $16.5 million.

The top 60 players and ties will make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Those who miss the cut will be paid a $10,000 stipend.