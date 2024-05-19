U.S. Open 2024 final qualifying golf locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

U.S. Open final qualifying begins May 20 across three sites, including ones in Japan, England and the U.S.

There are a total of 13 final qualifying events with 10 of them on June 3, known as "Golf's Longest Day," which Golf Channel will cover extensively.

Here's a look at the locations and results (added when available) for those trying to qualify for the men's third major of the season at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Monday, May 20

Hino Golf Club (King Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Dallas Athletic Club (Gold & Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 3