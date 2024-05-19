Advertisement

U.S. Open 2024 final qualifying golf locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

Golf Channel
·1 min read
U.S. Open 2024 final qualifying golf locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

U.S. Open final qualifying begins May 20 across three sites, including ones in Japan, England and the U.S.

There are a total of 13 final qualifying events with 10 of them on June 3, known as "Golf's Longest Day," which Golf Channel will cover extensively.

Here's a look at the locations and results (added when available) for those trying to qualify for the men's third major of the season at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Monday, May 20

  • Hino Golf Club (King Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan

  • Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

  • Dallas Athletic Club (Gold & Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 3

  • Cherry Hill Club & Lookout Point Country Club, Ontario, Canada

  • Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

  • The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

  • The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.

  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.

  • Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

  • Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) & Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio

  • Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

  • Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.