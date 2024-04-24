U.S. men's hockey roster for world championship includes NHL All-Stars

Brady Tkachuk

USA Hockey plans to send one of its most star-laden rosters to a world championship in recent history as it gears up for NHL players' return to the Olympics in 2026.

Of the first 15 players named to the team for May’s worlds on Wednesday, five have made at least one NHL All-Star team, led by Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, who makes his senior world championship debut at age 24.

The team also includes seven-time All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau, five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, three-time All-Star forward Dylan Larkin and two-time All Star defenseman Zach Werenski.

Luke Hughes, a 20-year-old New Jersey Devils defenseman, is the youngest player of the first 15.

Over the last 15 years, most U.S. rosters at worlds included one or two players with All-Star experience. Five would be the most on one U.S. team since 2019.

Many top NHL players do not participate in worlds because their teams are still playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs or they prefer rest after the October-to-April regular season.

Other top Americans this NHL season, including Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, are still in the playoffs.

Worlds rosters are typically 23 players. More players are expected to be added to this team closer to the start of the tournament in Czechia on May 10.

The head coach is John Hynes, who is the Minnesota Wild head coach.

The U.S. finished fourth at worlds the last two years and made the semifinals 12 times since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992 with a best finish in that span of third (six bronze medals).

Its last silver at worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

On Feb. 2, it was announced that NHL players will participate in the Olympics in 2026 in Italy for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

