Tyrone Braxton was the best player to wear No. 34 for the Broncos

Tyrone Braxton was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 34 for the Denver Broncos.

Braxton was picked by the Broncos in the 12th round (12th!) of the 1987 NFL draft out of North Dakota State. He later emerged as a full-time starter in 1989 and went on to start 132 games in 12 seasons in Denver.

After losing Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1987 and 1989, Braxton later helped helped Denver win back-to-back titles in 1997 and 1998. He then retired following the 1999 season.

Braxton spent the first seven years of his career as a defensive back with the Broncos before a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. He then returned to Denver, where he remained for the final five years of his career.

Happy Birthday, no. 3⃣4⃣ Tyrone Braxton! The Denver Broncos drafted Braxton in the 1987 12th round. He played CB and S for Denver from 1987–1993, 1995–1999. Braxton was a 2× Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), 1996 Pro Bowler and NFL interceptions co-leader. He made BIG plays! pic.twitter.com/w831NRJw2g — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) December 17, 2022

Braxton made the Pro Bowl in 1986 after tying for the NFL lead with nine interceptions. His 34 interceptions with the Broncos rank fifth on the team’s all-time list. Braxton was one of the best safeties in franchise history, and the best player to ever wear No. 34 in Denver.

