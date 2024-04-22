Tyreek Hill says Mike McDaniel called him out after playoff loss

Tyreek Hill was responsible for the only points the Miami Dolphins scored in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in a 53-yard touchdown in the 23-7 defeat. Aside from that play, though, Hill caught four other passes for just nine yards.

In a podcast appearance, Hill said that Mike McDaniel made it clear his performance wasn’t good enough and the Dolphins coach called out the star receiver for his lackluster showing against Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“You’re supposed to [expletive] be the best player in the [expletive] league and you got this guy putting his hands all over you like that,” McDaniel told Hill, according to the receiver. “We pay you all this money for what?”

According to PFF, Hill caught only one pass for nine yards when he was lined up against Sneed. Still, it’s hard to pin the blame of Hill when very few Dolphins players performed well in the frigid Kansas City conditions. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped his Pro Bowl season by completing only 51.3 of his passes against the Chiefs for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

So was Hill bothered that he was criticized by McDaniel for his role in the Dolphins’ season coming to an unceremonious end? The opposite, he says.

“For me, I love [expletive] like that because I’m gonna take that [expletive] to heart and I’m gonna get better from it,” Hill said.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire