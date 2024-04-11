Tyler Nickel, former Virginia Tech wing, commits to transfer to Vanderbilt basketball, Mark Byington

New coach Mark Byington has landed his second transfer commitment of Vanderbilt basketball's offseason, as former Virginia Tech wing Tyler Nickel announced his commitment Wednesday.

Nickel, who is 6-foot-7, spent one season with the Hokies. He averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range and 82% from the free-throw line. Before going to Virginia Tech, he spent one season at North Carolina.

He is a native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, the city where James Madison is located. Byington came to the Commodores from James Madison and previously landed a transfer commitment from his old school with forward Jaylen Carey.

After Vanderbilt parted ways with coach Jerry Stackhouse, six players entered the transfer portal, including Tyrin Lawrence. So far, only Lee Dort, who committed to Cal, has officially announced intentions to go elsewhere, while Jason Rivera-Torres and Colin Smith left open the possibility of returning. Three other players from the 2023-24 team are out of eligibility, including leading scorer Ezra Manjon.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt basketball transfer portal tracker: Who is leaving, joining after Jerry Stackhouse exit

Vanderbilt currently has four open scholarships to pursue additional transfers or welcome players who entered the portal back into the program.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tyler Nickel, Virginia Tech wing, transfers to Vanderbilt basketball