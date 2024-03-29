Vanderbilt basketball, Mark Byington make first transfer portal addition with JMU's Jaylen Carey

Mark Byington made his first transfer portal addition as the coach of Vanderbilt basketball, bringing with him one of his players from James Madison.

Jaylen Carey, a rising sophomore, announced his commitment on social media Friday. Carey, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, will have three years of eligibility.

In his introductory press conference Thursday, Byington said that he wouldn't be surprised if some of his former JMU players joined the Commodores.

As a freshman with the Dukes, Carey played in all 36 games off the bench, averaging 14.9 minutes per game. In those minutes, he scored seven points with 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 66.9% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, albeit with just a 51.4% free-throw percentage.

Carey projects to play the power forward position. Vanderbilt cycled a number of players through that position in 2023-24, including Evan Taylor, JQ Roberts and Tasos Kamateros. Kamateros and Taylor are out of eligibility. Ven-Allen Lubin, who played as a small-ball center for most of 2023-24, is also a potential starter at the 4 if he returns.

