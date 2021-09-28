Tyler Boyd clarifies comments about Steelers quitting, Mike Tomlin responds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Riccette
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has certainly been stirring the pot with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seen the comments and has thoughts on them, too.

After Sunday’s win over the Steelers, Boyd said the Steelers “gave up” at the end of the game. “The last plays of the game for them, they gave up,” Boyd said during a Monday press conference. “You could see it. They had three drops in a row.”

A day later, Boyd had clarified his comments and doubled down on believing the Steelers gave up, as he shared on social media:

Mike Tomlin had this to say on the matter:

Talk about adding fuel to the fire. But in a small sense, the Bengals definitely have a little bit of room to talk. They have won two straight against the Steelers and currently sit in first place in the AFC North with a chance to start 3-1, while the Steelers could be staring at 1-3 after this week when they visit Lambeau Field and the back-to-normal Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati’s opponent in Week 5.

List

Bengals' winners and losers after epic upset of Steelers in Week 3

Recommended Stories