Tyler Boyd clarifies comments about Steelers quitting, Mike Tomlin responds

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has certainly been stirring the pot with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seen the comments and has thoughts on them, too.

After Sunday’s win over the Steelers, Boyd said the Steelers “gave up” at the end of the game. “The last plays of the game for them, they gave up,” Boyd said during a Monday press conference. “You could see it. They had three drops in a row.”

A day later, Boyd had clarified his comments and doubled down on believing the Steelers gave up, as he shared on social media:

Of all my years playin the Steelers I've never saw them finish like that and I have nothin but respect for them but wats understood doesn't need to be explain jags up next — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) September 28, 2021

Mike Tomlin had this to say on the matter:

“I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion about what transpired at any point in that game.” Mike Tomlin, asked about Boyd claiming the Steelers quit at the end of their loss Sunday. “He’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t have to respond to it." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 28, 2021

Talk about adding fuel to the fire. But in a small sense, the Bengals definitely have a little bit of room to talk. They have won two straight against the Steelers and currently sit in first place in the AFC North with a chance to start 3-1, while the Steelers could be staring at 1-3 after this week when they visit Lambeau Field and the back-to-normal Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati’s opponent in Week 5.

