Two Wisconsin football alumni attend Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp

Former Wisconsin football alumni Peter Bowden and Michael Furtney attended the Green Bay Packers’ 2024 rookie minicamp per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Bowden, who played long snapper for UW from 2018-2023, played in all 13 for Wisconsin in 2023 and was named a Patrick Mannelly Award finalist. He also helped K Nathanial Vakos earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors with 15 makes on 19 field goal tries.

After the NFL draft last month, the Packers signed the decorated long snapper as an undrafted free agent. He’s expected to compete for the starting job in 2024.

Furtney, on the other hand, is a roster longshot. He was one of the numerous rookies to receive a tryout invitation to minicamp.

The offensive lineman is fresh off playing all 13 of the Badgers’ contests in 2023, starting nine at right guard. As a starter, he allowed just four pressures over 191 passing snaps, per PFF. Furtney’s 56 games rank fourth all-time in Wisconsin’s history, and he was named Academic All-Big Ten from 2019-2023. He started 22 of his final 26 games representing the scarlet and red.

You want long snapping video? Say less, fam. Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden begins his campaign to win the #Packers’ LS job pic.twitter.com/Sn08l9zKN4 — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 3, 2024

Former Colts fourth-round pick QB Jacob Eason among the 18 tryout players at Packers rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/yoX654cEpO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 3, 2024

