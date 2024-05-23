Two Vikings legends in top 10 of career touchdowns since 2000

Minnesota has had plenty of legends who wear purple and gold on Sundays. But going back to 2000, there are two Vikings players who really stand out. CBS Sports came out with a list dating back to 2000 of which players scored the most touchdowns.

Wide receiver Randy Moss is No. 2 on the list behind LaDanian Tomlinson with 128 touchdowns. Right behind Moss, running back Adrian Peterson slots in with 126 touchdowns. These two Vikings’ legends scored many times for the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, Moss had a stint with the New England Patriots — but we don’t need to go there.

A player like Justin Jefferson could realistically crack this list. He is sitting at 31 touchdowns in his four-year career. Barring injuries, Jefferson has the best shot of any current Minnesota Viking to be seen on this list down the road.

What stands out to you most about this list? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5dknn8T39m — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 23, 2024

He also has a shot to be considered a franchise legend if he can stay in the Twin Cities for an extended amount of time, perhaps an extension is in order?

